Hours Before Manobala’s Death, His Son Harish Explained Why He Actor Was Hospitalised

Popular Tamil actor, director and producer, Manobala died at the age of 69 on Wednesday. The filmmaker’s death has sent a shock wave across the film industry along with his fans. On Wednesday, Monabala’s son Harish explained the veteran actor’s sudden hospitalisation. Manobala was active on his YouTube channel and posted a video on Tuesday hours before his death. During the press interaction, Harish shared that Manobala was ill since the beginning of this year.

He also shared that the late actor had a heart condition and was being treated for the same. A couple of weeks back his health began deteriorating and Manobala underwent Angioplasty treatment for his heart disease.

“He used to be active and busy all day. But the past week has been difficult for him. He was not well last week. His death happened suddenly when we were not at all expecting it. We thought he was on the road of recovery but we lost him," Harish concluded.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Manobala appeared in more than 450 films. He marked his debut in Tamil cinema in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal. He took a role of an assistant director in the film Bharathiraaja’s directorial with the reference of Kamal Haasan, he also played a small role in it.

Known for his comic timing, Manobala wore the director’s cap in 1982 with his film Aagaya Gangai featuring Karthik and Suhasini Maniratnam. There was no looking back for the filmmaker since then, he worked with Rajinikanth in Oorkavalan, Pillai Nila with Mohan and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan with Vijayakanth and directed around 25 films.

The veteran actor also played memorable roles in his career such as Ghajini, Abhiyum Naanum and Thupakki. His last films were Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam. Manobala’s last rites were held on Today in the morning around 10:30 am in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

