In Aishwarya Rajesh's Farhana Teaser, A Woman's Fight Against All Odds

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh is best known for films like Vaanam Kottattum and Dharmadurai. She is an underrated actress in Tamil cinema, who focuses on playing character-driven roles. Aishwarya is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated Tamil film Farhana, directed by Nelson Venkatesan. A teaser of this film was released yesterday, April 23, and garnered accolades from the audience. The teaser shows a Muslim woman Farhana (played by Aishwarya) working in a call centre. Farhana wishes to provide her children with a good education and is working to fulfil that objective.

Things take an unfortunate turn when Farhana’s conservative-minded family finds out about it. The audience gets a glimpse of this when Farhana’s husband deems this as wrong. One of the elders from Farhana’s family even spits on her when they find out that she is working in the call centre. Despite that, she remains undeterred. “Every bird has a limit to how high and how far they can fly. Despite that, no bird remains in its nest and stubbornly refuses to fly." A glimpse of these dialogues sums up the struggle of Farhana. The teaser has garnered more than 48, 00, 000 views and counting.

Fans have appreciated the perspective behind this film and commented that Farhana will highlight the issues faced by women. A fan felt happy to see Aishwarya playing lead roles in a lot of films. A user is also waiting to watch this film due to the previous hit works directed by Nelson Venkatesan, some of which are Oru Naal Koothu and Monster. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Farhana will release on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Aishwarya also played the role of Agalya in the film Soppana Sundari, directed by SG Charles. A crime comedy, Soppana Sundari revolves around Agalya, who is the sole bread earner of her family. Agalya’s life changes when her family wins a car in the lottery. Soon, they are surrounded by problems as many people stake a claim on the ownership of the car.

