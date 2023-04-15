In Puducherry For Lal Salaam Shooting, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Gets A Rousing Welcome.

Filmmaker-singer Aishwarya Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Lal Salaam, which is touted to be a cricket-political drama. The movie’s production commenced on March 8 this year. Fans’ expectations are high from Lal Salaam because it also has Rajinikanth in a special cameo and boasts music by AR Rahman, in addition to Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth depicting key roles. Some portions of the film are being shot in the region of Puducherry. According to reports, Aishwarya was welcomed by Rajinikanth fan club members in Puducherry.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth tweeted some behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the film. The photo was taken inside the Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu. She captioned it, “Happens to be a Friday, early start and shooting in an age-old Amman temple, can call it coincidence or sometimes I believe god has her own sweet small ways of communicating with her child. Blessings in disguise. #Lovemyjob."

Lyca Productions is the producer of Lal Salaam. The movie’s poster seems to depict chaos against a dramatic background. It displays a helmet on fire, against a post-explosion backdrop. Lal Salaam is anticipated to release later this year.

The star cast of the film includes actors who have great potential. Vishnu is also working on his film Gatta Kusthi. Vikranth, who was last seen in the film Bakrid, is currently shooting parallelly for his next film Deepawali Bonus.

This is not the first film which is being directed by Aishwarya. Prior to this, she has also directed films like 3 and Cinema Veeran. 3 was her debut feature that received positive reviews. The song from the movie Why This Kolaveri Di became viral across the country. Her other films did not perform well. With this movie, Aishwarya will resume her career as a filmmaker, and everyone is hoping it will be a hit.

