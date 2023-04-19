Indian 2 South Africa Schedule Wrapped, Director Shankar To Now Ram Charan's Game Changer

Director S Shankar is currently having a hectic schedule as he has two ongoing projects simultaneously. He has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s Game Changer in his kitty. The production stage of Indian 2 has been going at a brisk pace as the cast and crew of the film travelled to South Africa for shooting some scenes. Now, the director has shared that the cast and crew have wrapped the latest schedule of the film and now will be focusing on the climax scene of Game Changer.

Sharing the same on Twitter, Shankar shared a picture of himself shaking hands with Kamal Haasan. In the candid picture, the duo can be seen smiling. In the sun-kissed photo, the Vikram actor looks dashing in the blue sweatshirt and denim pants while Shankar opted for a black-on-black outfit for the day. The director also confirmed that the next schedule of Indian 2 will begin in May. The caption of the tweet read, “Thank you for this power-packed Schedule Kamal Haasan sir. See you again in May! Will be moving from Indian 2 to GameChanger for the climax!"

Check the post here:

Last Saturday, the director shared a picture of himself walking on a sandy road with flower beds alongside the road. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, “On the path of completing our schedule here in South Africa and it’s looking (with a pink flower emoji)."

Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same title, features Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The stellar star cast of the film also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and Siddharth. Indian 2 is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

On the other hand, Game Changer is a political thriller featuring Ram Charan in a stylish new avatar. He is paired with Kiara Advani in the film.

