Jailer’s Release Date Teaser: Mohanlal Steals The Show In This Rajinikanth-starrer, Watch

The wait for Rajninikath’s much-anticipated movie Jailer is almost over. To keep up the intrigue amongst the masses, the makers of the upcoming action comedy have unveiled the official release date teaser of the film. Among the star-studded cast of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, the one actor apart from the Tamil superstar who seems to have snatched the limelight in the teaser is none other than Mohanlal. The high-on-beats teaser has offered glimpses of some of the notable actors from the film industry who have been roped in for Jailer. But Mohanlal’s dashing entry appears to have become the main topic of discussion.

Jailer’s teaser was released by its production house Sun Pictures on May 5. Opening with thunderous music, we get to see Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mohanlal in fleeting glimpses. And of course, by the end, Rajinikanth makes an impactful entry that is bound to receive multiple whistles in the movie theatres.

Speaking about Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar will be seen in a cameo role in Jailer. Dressed in a quirky animal-printed shirt, with a pair of burnt-orange trousers, Mohanla exuded the perfect 90s goon kind of look. He also sported a set of uber-cool, transparent, orange-hued sunglasses, almost similar to that of Vijay Sethupati in Vikram. Walking nonchalantly, with perfect flamboyance, at some office premises, Mohanlal grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

To seal the teaser enters Rajinikanth in his simple yet swag-infused avatar. He kicks open the door of a car, emerging out from the vehicle, as a cloud of smoke and dust encircles him from all sides. Before the teaser ends, Rajinikanth, sporting a pair of old-fashioned, black-rimmed sunglasses flashes a menacing smile. Overall, Jailer’s teaser promises a high-octane action entertainer.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s 169th film, the music of which will be crooned by Anirudh. The teaser also gives away the film’s release date which is on August 10. Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with filmmaker Nelson. As a result, fans are waiting with bated breath to watch how the cinematic marvel unfolds upon its premiere at the theatres. Rajinikanth will be playing the role of jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the movie.

