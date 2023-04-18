Kamal Haasan Unveils 1st Look of Siddharth-starrer Chithha, Calls It 'A Unique Story'

Actor Siddharth turned 44 on Monday, April 17. The actor known for Rang De Basanti who was last seen in Maha Samudram in Telugu and Tamil film, Aruvam, is making a comeback with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Siddharth’s next is a multilingual film titled Chithha which has been helmed by SU Arun Kumar. On the occasion of his birthday, the home banner of Siddharth, Etaki Entertainment, released the first look of the film by veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

In the video shared by the production house, Haasan can be heard saying, “Hello, I am here to congratulate and announce the first reveal of Chithha. Chithha is a short form of Chithappa, which means father’s brother. And the story is a unique story, I am not going to give any spoilers and I think the film has an interesting premise. And I am very sure that Siddharth will do perfect justice for a theme like that."

The tweet further reads, “Here is the surprise gift from us! Happiest birthday world of Siddharth, Blessing from Kamal Haasan."

In another clip shared on Twitter, Haasan heaped praises on Siddharth and wished him on his birthday. “Siddharth endeavours to do things differently, to take cinema that he loves in a unique direction. I wish my brother Siddharth a very happy birthday on the reveal of Chithha. All the best to the team," Kamal said.

The poster has Siddharth riding on a bike with a little girl. It looks like that the actor is playing the role of a middle-class man yet has an enduring smile on his face.

In a press note, Etaki Entertainment also thanked the Vikram actor and stated, “Thank you to the Legend of Legends Dr Kamal Haasan for blessing our efforts and graciously agreeing to launch the Title and First Look of our film. We are forever in awe of him and in his debt."

The cast and crew of the film are set to be announced in the coming days. The banner also stated that the film is currently in the final stages of post-production and will lock in a release date soon.

Along with this, Karthik G Krish’s directorial Takkar’s teaser was also released on Monday featuring Siddharth as the lead. The film also features Yogi Babu, Divyansha, Abhimanyu Singh, Munishkanth and RJ Vigneshkanth in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the cinemas on May 26.

Siddharth is also part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The team recently jetted off to South Africa to shoot a big action scene on a train. The Shankar directorial also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant roles. Indian 2 revolves around a person who works to eliminate corruption from the system by killing corrupt bureaucrats. The film is slated to release in October this year.

