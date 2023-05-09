Late Tamil Actor Manobala’s Last Video With Family Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Veteran Tamil actor cum filmmaker Manobala passed away last week, leaving his fans shattered and sending a shockwave across the industry. Tributes and condolences poured in from industry stalwarts such as Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Karthi. The news of his death had already left his fans grieving and now a video taken merely 24 hours before the veteran actor passed away has made his fans all the more teary-eyed.

Manobala was an active user on YouTube, and his channel released his last video. The actor is looking very ill, barely recognisable and in a catatonic state in the video. In the video, Manobala’s family members are seen attempting to give him some consolation in his final moments. Manobala is being fed while he sits there incoherently. Manobala was struggling when he was asked to sing. His words are inaudible and incomprehensible.

His son Harish Kumar is then seen singing a song for his father, trying to comfort him with his arms around him. He was then fed some food and water. The video is sure to bring tears to one’s eyes as the comic actor who was known to be an extremely jovial person is not even able to utter a single word properly.

Fans have been commenting on the video ever since it was uploaded a few hours back. “It’s painful to see Bala sir’s last moments, he must have been really happy and proud when listening to his son’s song," one user wrote. Another fan wrote, “ Blessed is the son to have seen his father’s last days. Not everyone is blessed to see it".

Manobala, who was diagnosed with liver disease, was ill for quite some months and suffered a cardiac arrest a day before his demise. The uploaded video is reported to have been taken merely 24 hours before he passed away. He was aged 69 when he died.

