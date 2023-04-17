‘Look At Dhanush In Hollywood’: Jiiva Says Language No Barrier For Actors

Jiiva is one of the most promising actors in the Tamil film industry. He has proven his prowess in films including Nanban, Kee, Coffee With Kadhal and Varalaru Mukkiyam, among others. Recently, the 39-year-old attended the launch event of the app Tamil Kalai which is on a mission to uplift folk artists by bringing them under its wing. At the event, Jiiva made an impactful speech, emphasising that art does not have any language.

Travelling across India, for his 2020 romantic drama Gypsy, Jiiva recalled that he had encountered numerous artists during the course of his journey. This made him come to the realisation that art is devoid of any languages and that it has the power to cross all language barriers.

Jiiva praised folk artists for their performance. “A big hug should be given to them," he said. As for the next mission, Jiiva expressed hope that the next developmental stage will involve these artists showing their talent in movies, stage performances, and even international events.

Not only Tamil folk artists, but Jiiva also gave equal importance to other Indian artists as well. He credited social media for enabling the talent of these artists to reach the masses through the meta platform. It might, in turn, take the artists to fame, opined Jiiva. “A lot of people will get film opportunities and programs from that," said the actor.

When one of the reporters, countered Jiiva by asking him if art indeed had no language barriers and then why he chose the name Tamil Kalai, Jiiva gave a befitting reply.

Citing the example of the 2016 Tamil-language film Tharai Thappattai, Jiiva clarified that the film was not released in Kashmir as it was not deemed fit there. Jiiva then pointed at South actor Dhanush who has managed to make a mark in Hollywood. “It was all situational," he asserted. “Each language has its own speciality. Art has no languages," concluded Jiiva.

Dhanush acted in the Russo brothers action flick The Gray Man which also starred Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas

In July 2022, Dhanush made headlines when he said there is “no regional cinema but only national cinema". It was before he made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man. At a press conference in Mumbai, he said, “I would appreciate if we are called Indian actors, not as North and South actors. The world has shrunk and the lines are fading."

Jiiva was last seen in the film Varalaru Mukkiyam, released last year in December. His upcoming projects are not yet confirmed.

