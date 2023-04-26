Trends :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Maaveeran And Jailer To Release On Same Day? Actor Sivakarthikeyan Responds

Maaveeran And Jailer To Release On Same Day? Actor Sivakarthikeyan Responds

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie called Maaveeran under the direction of Madonne Ashwin, the director of Mandela.

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 17:12 IST

The shooting of Rajinikanth's Jailer has entered its final stage.
It was expected that actor Sivakarthikeyan, who gave two consecutive hits Doctor and Don, will register a hat-trick in Tamil cinema with Prince. But the film was a flop as it failed to impress the fans and couldn’t crack big numbers at the ticket counters. The failure of this film is said to be due to the lack of a story suitable to Sivakarthikeyan’s image.

Now, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie called Maaveeran under the direction of Madonne Ashwin, the director of Mandela. The shooting of this movie is going on in full swing in Chennai.

Aditi Shankar will feature opposite Sivakarthikeyan in Maaveeran, and Mysskin will play the villain. Actress Saritha and actor Yogi Babu will also play important roles. This film is being made as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu. In Telugu, the film is titled Maveerudu.

Bharath Sankar, who composed music for the films Aadai and Mandela, is composing the music for Maaveeran as well. It has been officially announced that the film will hit theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, the shooting of actor Rajinikanth’s Jailer has reached its final stage, as per reports. Director Nelson Dilipkumar recently revealed at an award function that he had shot scenes involving Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this film which is being produced by Sun Pictures. According to reports, this film will be released on August 10 ahead of Independence Day.

Sivakarthikeyan, who recently interacted with the media, was asked whether Maaveeran and Jailer are releasing on the same day. Responding to this, Sivakarthikeyan said that the official release date of Jailer has not yet been announced.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2022 film Don, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, directed by Siva. He is also currently shooting for Lal Salaam which is being made by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

first published: April 26, 2023, 17:12 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 17:12 IST
