Madras HC Rejects TV Actor Arnav Amjath’s Plea To Quash FIR Filed By His Wife

The Madras High Court has quashed the petition filed by Tamil TV actor Arnav Amjath in the case registered against him for assaulting and harassing his wife, actress Divya Shridhar. In his petition, Arnav said that he and Divya had a love marriage, and that after their marriage, Divya frequently argued with him, wrongly accusing him of having an affair with another actress.

In the petition, he said that it is incorrect to claim that he assaulted Divya and harassed her. The petition also stated that the police did not take any action on his complaints and instead registered a case based on Divya’s statement.

During the hearing at the Madras HC, police presented the medical documents of Divya before Justice G Chandrasekharan. It showed that Divya had injuries on her body. After verifying the evidence and hearing the arguments of both sides, Justice Chandrasekharan decided not to quash the case against Arnav.

Justice Chandrasekhran said that the case against the actor cannot be quashed as a thorough Investigation is required.

Last year, police detained Arnav Amjath after his wife Divya Shridhar made a complaint. She filed a case at Chennai’s Porur police station, alleging Arnav of abuse, harassment, and an extramarital affair. On October 14, 2022, Arnav was summoned to the police station and afterward detained. An FIR has been filed against him for assault and harassment under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of Arnav and Divya also went viral on social media two years ago, where the couple was seen having an argument. In the video, it could be heard that Divya was yelling at a girl — who was allegedly Arnav’s girlfriend — on a call to quit meddling in their life.

Arnav and Divya married after being in a relationship for five years. The couple kept their wedding a secret until Divya was pregnant. The couple’s relationship grew strained after one year of marriage. According to Divya, Arnav was having an illicit affair with a co-star. She began posting footage on social media to expose Arnav’s alleged extramarital affair. She said that she had done everything she could to get justice for herself and her 3-month-old baby.

