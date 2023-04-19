Malavika Mohanan Looks Summer Ready In Her Chic Outfit; Have A Look

Actress Malavika Mohanan is well-known for her role in films as well as for her social media presence. She has a passion for style, as is evident from her look books. Malavika undoubtedly knows how to serve grace and sass together with an outfit, whether it’s to promote her movie or enjoy her time off. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures that gave us a major summer vibe. We all know the classic combination of denim and whites, that never fails to make a statement effortlessly. Malvika took some extra points to make it more summer appropriate by playing with different shades. She added a white bralette with a pair of dual-shaded denim palazzo and looked stunning. Her accessories added to this look and made us all go gaga over it. She carried a beautiful hand-painted bag too, along with a pair of black glasses.

She wrote in the caption, “An off day after what feels like 653576 weeks." Her friends and fans filled the entire comments section with compliments.

Malavika not only aces her Western outfits like a pro, but she wins hearts in her desi avatar as well. Malavika Mohanan chose a pastel blue saree with pink and white floral patterns all over it to celebrate the festival of lights aka Diwali last year. She enhanced her look by pairing the silk saree with a vibrant pink blouse. She chose gold-toned earrings with blue stones to go with the ethnic outfit’s golden thread work. Malavika also added bangles in a light blue shade. She completed her outfit with a chic bun embellished with a gajra.

If you want to make a party more glitzy, take some tips from Malavika. She served as Manish Malhotra’s inspiration while donning a golden brown glitter saree. She combined the stunning drape with a brown, strapless blouse, and the results are stunning. She adorned herself with large emerald earrings that were made of gold. She chose soft brown lips and delicate smokey eyes.

Malavika most recently appeared with Dhanush in the Tamil action film Maaran. Karthick Naren was the director, and TG, Sendhil, and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films produced the film.

