Malavika Mohanan To Ileana D’Cruz, South Actresses Who Aced Swimsuits Like A Pro

Summer is finally here. It’s that time of the year when you can sit by the beach and relax. Celebrities often inspire us with their glammed-up bikini looks. Actresses dish out major swimwear goals. From stunning bikinis, and in-vogue monokinis to patterned or holographic cover-ups, South actresses are acing the fashion game and making us want to take a vacation right away. Here’s a list of actresses who left the internet stunned with their swimwear.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu raised the temperatures with her printed monokini from her vacation in Goa. The actress opted for a no-makeup look, kept her hair open and posed for the lens with her million-dollar smile.

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz set her fashion statement with a white bikini. To take up her look up by a notch, she layered it up with a sheer white embroidered shirt as a cover-up. She also added sunglasses, as she enjoyed her beach time with friends.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia’s holiday photos from the Maldives are ravishing. The actress chose a hot pink sleeveless bralette and paired it with black and white printed shorts. She paired it with a full-sleeve hot pink cape with an asymmetrical hemline. She accessorised herself with a gold-hued chained choker necklace and large gold hoop earrings. She opted for open hair, blushed skin and nude lips to round off her looks.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan posed in a colour pop swimwear and set the internet on fire. She opted for a risque monokini in an unusual contrast of blue and lavender. It also had hoop detailing in front. She layered it up with a holographic sheer drape. What caught our attention was the necklace with a statement pendant from the house of Chanel.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is a fashion queen and aced beach fashion with head-turning neon swimwear. The actress chose a neon green one-shoulder monokini which she paired with a pair of ripped denim shorts and a collared green shirt. For jewellery, she opted for a necklace made of shells and gold-hued bangles, which elevated her look further.

