    • Home » entertainment » Tamil Cinema » Malayalam Actress Santhi Mayadevi Joins The Cast Of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

    Malayalam Actress Santhi Mayadevi Joins The Cast Of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

    Santhi Mayadevi is well known for her role as counsel Renuka in the 2021 Malayalam criminal thriller film Drishyam 2.

    Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:04 IST

    Chennai, India

    Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, releases on October 19.
    Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, releases on October 19.

    The hype about Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo on social media is unstoppable, with fans expressing enthusiasm for the Tamil superstar’s next big project. The film, billed as a gangster thriller, is being directed by blockbuster filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars several big names. Filming is presently underway in Chennai, following a rigorous schedule in Kashmir in March. With a new schedule for Leo beginning this week, it has now been confirmed that prominent Malayalam actress Santhi Mayadevi has joined the cast of the Vijay-starrer, which will be released in theatres on October 19.

    On Sunday, Santhi Mayadevi, well known for her role as counsel Renuka in the 2021 Malayalam criminal thriller film Drishyam 2: The Resumption, announced her decision to join Leo. The actress revealed on her Instagram handle that she is now acting in the Vijay-starrer produced by S S Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio by posting a photo of herself with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Her post read, “On the sets of LEO."

    Santhi is also a part of Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam film Ram: Part 1 in which she plays an advocate by profession and lives in Ernakulam, Kerala, with her husband Shiju Rajasekharan and their small daughter.

    Trisha, who has previously collaborated with Vijay in the films Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008), leads the cast of Leo. The film also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, as well as Arjun, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Sandy Master, Mathew Thomas and others, with music done by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo is set to be released before the Ayudha puja vacation in October and the week-long break will undoubtedly help the filmmakers draw people to theatres.

    Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

    first published: May 08, 2023, 20:04 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 20:04 IST
