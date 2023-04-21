Malayalam Superstar Mammootty's Mother Passes Away At 93

South star Mammootty’s mother Fathima Ismail died on Friday. She was 93. She was admitted to a private hospital due to age-related ailments. Fathima Ismail is survived by Mammootty and his five siblings. Fathima Ismail was well-liked in her locality of Chempu, which is close to Kochi (Kerala). The last rites would take place in the Juma Masjid in Chembu, Vaikom in the evening. The funeral took place at 3 PM. Following the demise, fans and celebrities from the Malayalam film industry expressed their condolences and support for Mammootty and his family on social media.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Spoke to ⁦Mammootty this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

Actor-dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan extended his condolences too. He penned an emotional note on Instagram that read, “Heartfelt condolences to Mammukka and family and prayers for the departed soul of Mammukka’s mother."

Producer Anto Joseph also expressed his grief at Mammootty’s mother’s demise. “Farewell to the mother who this world loved so much," he penned.

Mammootty’s last few films which were released in the previous year, including CBI 5, Bheeshma Parvam, Rorschach and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, were widely appreciated by the audience. The 71-year-old is now gearing up to keep us glued to our seats with his upcoming movie. Mammootty has teamed together with renowned director Deeno Dennis for his upcoming flick, Bazooka. Mammootty recently shared the mysterious-sounding title and Bazooka’s first-look poster on Twitter. It didn’t take long for the unique poster to catch the attention of netizens.

