Mamta Mohandas Alleges Her Song In Kuselan Was Edited Out At Nayanthara's Behest

Rajinikanth’s followers are not likely to remember the film Kuselan, directed by P Vasu. Fans criticised the film and opined that Rajinikanth should have avoided acting in this film. The film was released on August 1, 2008. Kuselan is in the limelight again due to an interview with actress Mamta Mohandas on a Youtube channel a few months ago. According to Mamta, she had got an opportunity to perform in the song Om Zaarare with Rajinikanth in the film. The shooting for the song took place for a couple of days, but she was shocked to know that the song was edited out from the film in the final cut. After some time, Mamta came to know it was because of the film’s leading lady (Nayanthara).

Mamta had heard that Nayanthara told the crew that she would not come to Kuselan’s sets if another actress was roped in for the song. Mamta said that due to this reason, her scenes from the film were edited out. Only one shot of Mamta remained in Kuselan and that was very disappointing for her. Nayanthara is yet to respond to these allegations.

Advertisement

Despite these setbacks, Mamta has moved on in her career and is waiting for her upcoming film Rudrangi. Directed by Ajay Samrat, Rudrangi will release on May 26. Mamta will essay the role of Jwalabhai Deshmukh in this film. Vimala Raman, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Ashish Gandhi, and Ganavi Laxman will also play key roles in Rudrangi.

Rudrangi’s storyline is set in the time of 1940. It shows the story of a cruel zamindar from a village in Telangana. The teaser of this film was released on April 19 and has received a phenomenal response from the audience. Some of the viewers felt that Mamta’s character Jwalabhai will be a power-hungry person. Viewers strongly feel that Rudrangi is going to be a success at the box office. The teaser has received more than 2, 68, 000 views.

Mamta will also essay a pivotal role in the film Live, directed by VK Prakash. Live revolves around the story of two people, who fight against the media mafia.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here