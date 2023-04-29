Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Leaked Hours After Its Release

The historic epic drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in the cinemas on Friday, April 28. It has received positive reviews from both audiences and as well as critics. But right after the big release, the film got leaked on the torrent within a few hours. According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been leaked in HD format on multiple sites and users can download it from nearly 7 illegal websites.

The Mani Ratnam magnum opus is now available in HD prints on Filmyzilla, 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p and HD on a few portals.

Lyca Productions, on April 27, in an official statement, urged the audience to watch the film in theatres and show their support against piracy. The makers also shared a link asking the fans to make an official complaint if the content of the film is being pirated.

Well, this is not the first time when a film got leaked online. Films, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehzada, Pathaan, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and Selfiee, among others also fell into the trap of piracy.

The Mani Ratnam directorial has a stellar star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in pivotal roles.

On its opening day, the film started on an amazing note as it collected close to Rs 38 crore across languages. According to Sacnilk, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has collected Rs 25 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu alone. The collection is comparatively lower in the home state as compared to PS 1, which collected Rs 40 crore on its opening day.

The two-part film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years and finally got a chance to release it last year.

