Not Ajith Kumar, But Thalapathy Vijay Was The 1st Choice For Kandukondain Kandukondain

Kalaipuli S Thanu, who was the producer of the hit Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain, has recently revealed that Thalapthy Vijay was the first choice to play the lead in the film. The role eventually went to Ajith Kumar due to the unavailability of Vijay’s dates. Kandukondain Kandukondain is a romantic film, which also stars Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, and Abbas in the lead roles. The film is directed by Rajiv Menon and is based on Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility.

Kandukondain Kandukondain was released in 2000, and was hailed as one of the greatest Tamil films ever made. It was warmly received by the public at the box office upon its release, and it went on to become both a critical and commercial success. The film’s triumph was greatly aided by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s score. The music elevated the outstanding plot to new heights.

The film is still acknowledged as a classic because of its exquisite depiction of love, loss, and family values. It had strong performances throughout the plot, particularly from Aishwarya Rai and Ajith, who received praises from the critics as well as the audience.

In the film, Ajith played the role of a struggling filmmaker named Manohar, who is trying to make it big in the film industry. Manohar’s character in the film also represented a certain idealism and optimism about the film industry, which was refreshing for audiences who were used to seeing more cynical depictions of the entertainment world. Ajith brought a natural charm and sincerity to the character.

The revelation made by Kalaipuli has started a debate on the internet among the fans of the two Tamil superstars. While fans of Ajith were happy that their favourite star got the role in the end, Vijay fans are wondering what changes there could have been if the lead role was played by him.

Ajith Kumar was last in Thunivu, which was directed by H Vinoth; while Thalapthy Vijay’s last film was Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu.

