On Pradeep Kumar’s Birthday, 5 Iconic Songs By The Tamil Singer

Tamil playback singer Pradeep Kumar has made a mark in the industry through his talent over the years. He turned into a composer with films like Meyaadha Maan, Aadai and Sillu Karupatti and even released a documentary named Arunagiri Perumale, which narrates the life of Tamil saint-poet Arunagirinathar. May 12 was his birthday and to mark the occasion, here are some of the best songs composed and sung by Pradeep.

Aasai Our Pulveli – From the 2012 film Attakathi starring Dinesh and Nandita Swetha, this melody is a romantic one composed by Santosh Narayan and sung by Pradeep Kumar. The song is one of the most popular ones by Pradeep and the music video gained more than 19 lakh views on YouTube.

Jigar – This song is from the 2014 film Jigarthanda which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The music composer for the film was Santosh Narayan and Pradeep lent his voice for this song. The movie starred Bobby SImha, Siddharth, Lakshmi Menon and Guru Somasundarar in prominent roles.

Maatra Paravai – The 2014 film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum featured this song featured on Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salman. The music was composed by Sean Roldan and the singers are Pradeep and Kalyani Nair. The lyrics for was penned by Karky.

Agayam Theepiditha – This melody is from the 2014 film Madras starring Karthi and Catherine Tresa in lead roles. The music was composed by Santosh Narayan and the lyrics were penned by Kabilan. Pradeep Kumar’s melodious voice helped gain this song lot of attention back in the day.

Poda Poda – The song is from the 2016 film Irudhi Suttru which featured R Madhavan and Ritika Singh in lead roles. The song showed a rowdy and stylish side of the actor as a boxing coach. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tg5TRW5rcic&ab_channel=T-SeriesTamil

Pradeep Kumar is certainly one of the best singers in the country.