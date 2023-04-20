Pathu Thala's Video Song Namma Satham Released; Have You Watched It Yet?

Silambarasan TR starrer Pathu Thala has been the talk of the town ever since its release. Written and directed by Obeli N Krishna, the film hit the silver screens on March 30. Recently, the makers of the film released the video song Namma Satham from the film. The video is now making a huge buzz on social media. In the clip, Silambarasan can be seen grooving to the track.

His energetic dance moves and magical compositions have once again made the audiences spellbound. With music scored by AR Rahman, the song has lyrics penned by Vivek and choreography by Sandy Master. AR Rahman and Yogi Sekar have lent their voices to the song. The video is shot amidst a temple backdrop and also sees Gautham Karthik shaking his leg alongside Silambarasan to the magical beats.

So far, the video has garnered over 2,48,754 views.

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “A.R Rahman is not just a word, it’s an emotion for millions of people across the world". Another user commented, “Finally my favourite song of Pathu Thala. The legend A.R. Rahman’s Sir Voice + Lyrics + Sandy Master Choreography". The third user wrote, “ARR - STR combo never disappoints. Evergreen combination". One user also added, “Finally, the wait is over for this video song".

Touted to be an action-crime drama, the film showcases STR in the role of a don named AGR. Gautham Karthik was seen playing a police officer.

Backed by KE Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green in collaboration with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios banner, the film is a fairly entertaining gangster flick. It is an official remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti.

Silambarasan TR has been a part of several notable films including Varisu, Maanaadu, Manmadhan and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. He has also acted in films like Eeswaran, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Kanthanayagan, and Saravana, Kuththu. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including #STR48, Sudha Kongara and Suriya.

