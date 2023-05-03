Peter Paul Not My Husband, We Were Never Married, Says Vanitha Vijaykumar

When pictures of popular actress Vanitha Vijayakumar’s Christian wedding with director Peter Paul went viral on June 27, 2020, it caused quite a stir. The so-called bride and groom even shared a traditional wedding lip lock in front of the guests. Elisabeth, Peter’s first wife, and his son made accusations that the wedding was unlawful, and they even filed a police report against Vanitha, who was called in for questioning. However, the couple parted ways after sharing videos and pictures of their relationship for four months. Peter’s alleged drinking habit was the cause, and since then, not much has been heard from him.

Recently, Peter Paul passed away from ill health. Vanitha also shared an emotional farewell to him on her Instagram stories saying, “After overcoming your demons you were up against and the trauma you endured, I’m sure you found peace. Be happy wherever you are, despite how sad I am to see you leave this world. I know you are in a better place and have finally found peace.". Many media outlets reported the late Peter Paul as Vanitha’s husband while reporting his death and the emotional note shared by Vanitha for him. However, Vanitha has now surprised everyone by saying that she was never married to Peter Paul and hence requested the media to not address the late director as her husband.

“I have no choice but to remind all the media, press & news channels. With all due respect, I was never legally married to the late Peter Paul. We were in a brief relationship in 2020 which ended the same year. Stop circulating rumours that my husband passed away. I am legally single, I don’t have a partner, and I am not bereaved. Right now, I’m quite content and enjoying every moment of my life. This is a humble request," she posted on her Instagram handle.

This left fans confused as photos of her Christian wedding had gone viral back in 2020. Many commented on the post, asking her to clarify what the pictures were about. Others supported her and requested fans to leave her alone and not troll her over her statement.

