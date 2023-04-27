Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team Releases Sneak Peek Video, Will It Generate Enough Hype?

The highly anticipated sequel of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 28. The film has secured a record number of screens, and the production team has released a sneak-peek video to generate excitement among fans. The video features Jayaram’s character, Azhwarkadiyan Nambi, in a new look as he rescues Karthi’s character, Vanthiyadevan. The clip sheds light on the bond between the two characters, but it also raises questions among fans regarding why Azhwarkadiyan Nambi saves Vanthiyadevan.

We will have to watch the movie to get more information, and it’s just a matter of hours before we can enjoy the sequel to the historical drama. In the meantime, the stars of Ponniyin Selvan have generated a lot of excitement for Mani Ratnam’s film by meeting fans in various locations.

Advertisement

Recently, they met fans in Trichy, a city in the Chola region, and photos and videos of the stylish actors have been circulating on social media, creating a buzz for the film. The cast and crew will now return to Chennai as their promotional tour of the Chola region comes to a close.

The sequel to Ponniyin Selvan will be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The opening box office collection for the second part is anticipated to be larger than that of the first instalment.

The sneak peek video for Ponniyin Selvan 2 has created a lot of excitement among viewers, and people are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel. The first film, Ponniyin Selvan 1, made a huge opening day collection of 80 crores, and there is hope that the sequel will do just as well. The movie features a star-studded cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here