'Ponniyin Selvan Based On Kalki's Script': Mani Ratnam On Rajaraja Chola As Hindu King

Ahead of the grand release of Ponniyin Selvan’s sequel, the entire star cast of the epic fantasy drama is on a promotional spree. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus is one of the most-anticipated Tamil films this year and has kept the audience thrilled since the release of its teaser. The team was earlier in Coimbatore and then on Monday, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and director Mani Ratnam were present in a press meeting in Chennai.

In a conversation with News18, when asked about the controversy which erupted after the release of the first part of the film in September last year, it showed Rajaraja Chola as a Hindu King. To which the director responded, “Why are you introducing religion in Ponniyin Selvan’s film? This is a film based on Kalki’s script. We should celebrate the achievements of Rajaraja Chola." Ratnam also stated these are unnecessary controversies around the film.

The film is based on the legendary novelist Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. After the release of the film, Tamil director Vetrimaaran stated that representing Chola King Rajaraja Chola as a Hindu would be wrong, for “Hinduism as the religion did not exist during that era". “Our identities are already being erased. Be it cladding Thiruvalluvar in saffron, or presenting Rajaraja Chola as a Hindu king, such things keep happening in society," Vetrimaaran stated.

He was even backed by Kamal Haasan while many were in disagreement.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated for its theatrical release on April 28. The first part of the story narrated the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would go on to become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film was highest grossing Tamil film of all time. surpassing Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Meanwhile, reportedly the team will be travelling to different parts of the country including Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai, covering all the major cities.

The film features Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Rahman in the key roles. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions along with Madras Talkies. The songs and the background score have been composed by AR Rahman. The epic drama is also special as it will be the first South Indian film to be released in a 4DX format.

