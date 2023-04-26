Rachitha Mahalakshmi Hints At Her ‘Single’ Status In Latest Instagram Story

Actress Rachitha Mahalakshmi is a known face in the Tamil entertainment industry. She is a household name in the state for her stint in the TV serial Saravanan Meenatchi. She recently grabbed eyeballs after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. Rachitha played well and stayed inside the house for 91 days. Currently, she is making noise from a post she shared on social media. Rachitha seemed to welcome a court verdict and hinted about her married life.

Rachitha, who separated from her husband Dinesh, shared on Bigg Boss that she wants to adopt a child. Later, she did not update her fans about her personal life. Recently, she shared a post on her Instagram story. “Single and working women can now adopt a child," read the news update, which she posted on her story. Not only this, Rachitha added the text, “That’s enough. I will start from here" with the post. Fans are deeply saddened that Rachitha is no longer living with her husband. The post clearly confirms her single status.

Rachitha Mahalakshmi celebrated her birthday on April 24. She shared two special pieces of news with her fans on this day. The first one is the good news that she has gifted herself a brand-new luxury MG car. Posting photos and a video of her new buy on Instagram, she wrote: “I always prefer to earn it all by myself. It makes me appreciate it more wholeheartedly. That’s when u can enjoy every piece of it……!!!! No attitude just setting standards…….After all it’s what v have done that makes us what v r going to be #selfmade #financiallyindependent."

Then she updated them on her professional endeavour too. Rachitha informed that she has signed a film. She will play the female lead in a new movie titled Meinegarae, directed by newcomer Praveen. She wrote alongside the video announcement on Instagram “Happy to announce my next professional move on this big day….. #Meinigarae movie Excitement overloaded to work with this lovely energetic, passionate team….. Let’s rock….Shower ur blessings darlings (sic)."

