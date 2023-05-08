Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj Join Hands For Thalaivar 171

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited film, Leo. Now, another update about the director’s next big project has created a buzz in the south film industry. Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to collaborate with legendary actor Rajinikanth for his next big project Thalaivar 171. The movie has already created a buzz in the industry since the news about the collaboration of two big names of the industry started floating a few weeks ago.

The photoshoot for Thalaivar 171 was recently completed in a studio in Chennai, according to reports. Rajinikanth and Lokesh reportedly took part in it, which also included a test shoot for the launch. Although there has been no official confirmation, fans of both celebrities are overjoyed.

Advertisement

It is speculated that the movie will go on floors as soon as Rajinikanth finishes Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Sun Pictures is claimed to have won the rights for the project.

Several production houses, including Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Sun Pictures, Seven Screen Studios and Hombale Films, are said to be bidding for the mega-project. According to reports, Sun Pictures has bagged the deal to bankroll the project.

Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial debut, Jailer, is due to hit theatres on August 10. The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role. The actor has also begun filming for his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, in which he plays a pivotal role alongside Jeevitha, Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal.

Lokesh, on the other hand, has already committed to Karthi’s Kaithi 2, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram 3 and a few Telugu and Hindi projects. It remains to be seen whether one of these projects will go on floors before Thalaivar 171.

Advertisement

Talking about Leo, the hype about Thalapathy Vijay’s next on social media is unstoppable. Shooting is currently underway in Chennai, following a rigorous schedule in Kashmir in March. It has now been confirmed that prominent Malayalam actress Santhi Mayadevi has joined the cast of the movie. The Seven Screen Studio bankrolled project is expected to be released in theatres in October.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here