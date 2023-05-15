Ram Charan Fans BRUTALLY Thrash Man For Speaking ‘Crap’ Against RRR Star, Upasana; Video Goes Viral

Ram Charan is one of the most famous actors in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, a video went of his fans thrashing a troll went viral. He had made derogatory remarks against the actor and his wife, Upasana.

In the video, which is shared on the fan page of Twitter, we can see a group of boys beating a man named Sunisith. He was also asked to apologise to Ram Charan and Upasana for his comments. The video has garnered more than a million views. Well, some of his fans also condemned the action and expressed their disagreement on the internet. One of the fans wrote I don’t condone physical violence. However, why does this guy have to keep on speaking nonsense? Doesn’t his family rein him in? He is unnecessarily inviting trouble by speaking crap against star heroes, and their families (sic)."

As reported by The Indian Express, the troll said in a YouTube interview that Ram Charan and Upasana are his friends and they recently went on a long road trip. He also made some derogatory remarks about the Telugu actor, which angered his fans.

To note, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. Recently, she also shared a picture flaunting her baby bump. As reported by BollywoodLife, the RRR star was speaking about the loves of his life when he referred to his soon-to-be-born baby as ‘her’ in an interview. “My first Jaan is Upasana. My second Jaan is my pet dog Rhyme. And my 3rd Jaan is on her way," Ram said, as quoted by the report. To top it off, in the pictures surfacing from the baby shower, it is revealed that Ram and Upasana chose a baby pink colour theme for the shower which has fuelled the rumours that a baby girl is on the way.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer. The film marks the debut of Kirara Advani in Telugu.