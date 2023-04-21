Ram Charan To Take Three-Month-Long Paternity Break: Reports

South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are awaiting the birth of their first child. Now as per reports, it has come to the fore that Ram Charan has decided to take a 3-month hiatus from work as Upasana is due in July. He wants to spend time with his wife and the newborn. As this is their first child, the would-be-parents are really happy and looking forward to embarking on their new journey. Ram Charan has called his baby ‘lucky’ since his film RRR went to the Oscars and even won an award for their song Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for almost a decade. The duo decided to become parents only when they felt the time was right. Upasana revealed in an interview earlier that she was happy that they were finally becoming parents when they wanted to. She said that they are proud that they didn’t give in to societal pressures, and this shows how strong their relationship is. They have decided to have a kid now, as the couple feels that they are successful, financially secure, and can take care of their kid themselves. The couple recently returned from their vacation in the Maldives.

On December 12, 2022, Ram Charan and his father, superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted about the arrival of a new member of the family.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for the climax of the film Game Changer. He is looking to wrap up the film by May so that he can spend time with his family. He is only going to start shooting for next, Buchi Babu Sana, in September.

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer features him in two distinct avatars. The film is directed by S Shankar and is a political action thriller. It also stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist, and this is her second film with Ram Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The cast includes Anjali, Jayaram, and Nassar in prominent roles.

