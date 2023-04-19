Sai Pallavi Reveals Names Of Two Tamil Actresses Who Are Inspiration To Her

Actress Sai Pallavi is enjoying immense popularity for choosing unique scripts and she knows how to wow her audience with each film she does. According to reports, Pallavi recently talked about two of her inspirations in Tamil cinema. She took the name of actresses Rishibala Naval, who is also known as Simran, and Jyothika Saravanan.

Following this, Sai Pallavi added that she is a big fan of both actresses and watches every single film of theirs. She added, “I was very happy that Jyothika and Suriya got married." Talking about Simran, she said, “I saw a film of Simran during my second year of college and thought that if I wanted to be an actress, I would have to be like her."

In a recent interview with Radio Mirchi, she also revealed her inspirations in Hindi Cinema. She said, “I’ve never learned to dance, I grew up watching Madhuri Dixit Ma’am, Aishwarya Rai Ma’am & Saroj Khan Ma’am’s dances. I think, for 3 years, I just danced to one song and that is Dola Re Dola. It was my go-to dance, I liked it so much. Even when you wake me up in my sleep, I’ll be doing that step. I didn’t realize, growing up, that dance will play a major role in disciplining me or bringing some sort of rhythm to my body. So, I owe it all to dancing, and Mum letting me do what I loved, even as a child."

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi most recently appeared in the critically acclaimed Telugu film Virata Parvam and the Tamil film Gargi, both of which had two of the most impressive performances in her career. After taking a little break from acting, she will next be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in an untitled film that is anticipated to be a mainstream comedy. In the movie, she’s supposed to portray a completely different avatar.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here