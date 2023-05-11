'Should Be Based On Merit Not Gender': Rakul Preet Singh On Pay Disparity

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actresses in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. From her outstanding performances in films to her impeccable sense of style, she has consistently captivated her fans. But apart from this, the actress is also known for her extremely vocal nature. She recently spoke out about the issue of pay disparity in the Indian film industry, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In a recent media interaction, Rakul stated that the payment system in the entertainment industry should not be based on gender and that actors and actresses should be paid based on their talent and the value they bring to a project. According to reports, Rakul said that the industry ought to shift towards a more merit-based payment system. “Payment shouldn’t be based on gender, in my opinion. “It ought to be based on your talent and how much value you can add to a project," the actress stated.

Apart from this, Rakul also emphasised the significance of having more female actors in the industry, both on and off the screen. “It’s important to have female representation in all aspects of filmmaking, from acting to writing to directing. We need more women to step up and take charge," she added.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared her opinion against the pay difference and orientation separation in the entertainment industry.

Rakul has worked in many popular movies like Thadaiyara Thaakka, Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, and Doctor G, to name a few. She was last seen in Chhatriwali, directed by Tejas Deoskar. The Hindi-language social comedy film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in the main roles. The movie aims to promote the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

She will next be seen in the Tamil science fiction comedy Ayalaan. The film is produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios, and it is written and directed by R. Ravikumar. It also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Rakul also has the upcoming Tamil-language vigilante action film Indian 2 in her pipeline.