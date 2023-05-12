Tamil Film Good Night Is A Spectacular Slice-Of-Life Drama, Read Review

Vinayak Chandrasekaran’s Good Night has many comforting things. If you ask what? It has poetry on the fundamental imperfections we all have, a slice-of-life about normal folks commuting in local trains, eating buns with butter and whatnot. A film that feels like a funny joke delivered on a terrible night. What a joy it is to witness a film that not only cherishes the basic pleasures of life but also effortlessly creates a world replete with many such nuggets of every man’s enjoyment. Makers have made a Tamil film that focused on snoring which is a major problem in our lives. Now let’s see what the movie looks like.

The movie stars K. Manikandan, Ramesh Tilak, Meetha Raghunath and director Balaji Sakthivel. The actor with his snoring problem, an actress who thinks she has no zodiac sign, a married childless couple, an elderly couple who has lost their son, their friendship, and relationship, the problems they face and the happiness they experience in Good Night.

Manikandan, the protagonist with a snoring problem, is mocked by his friends, and his girlfriend leaves him. As a result, he develops an inferiority mentality. The actress Meetha then sees Raghunath. Following that, positive things begin to happen in his life. However, the heroine believes that her zodiac sign is to blame for her father and mother’s deaths. However, both of them get married. But the hero’s snoring causes the heroine to become unwell. Director Vinayak has interestingly filmed what happens after this.

This film is made well and focuses on the subject of snoring. By teasing a person with two difficulties, you can determine the amount to which they develop an inferiority complex. The scenes revealed the couple’s suffering behind the query. And they structure many of the inquiries posed to grieving people about their need for love. The director shoots these with fun and intriguing humour, rather than grief, and captures them in the heart.

The plot of Good Night centres around 8 characters. In addition, the actors cast in those roles are excellent. Manikandan, the hero, has done an excellent job of portraying both the comedy and the problem within himself. Meetha Raghunath, who plays the heroine, displays her deep grief and longing for love on her face throughout the film. Aside from them, director Balaji Shakti Vel, Ramesh Tilak, and others have received widespread praise for their genuine performances. Shane Roldan’s cinematography and background music add to the charm of Good Night.

Moving with humour, Good Night makes the second half of the film feel like some places are long. But the climax of the film eats up such small flaws. The final scene of the film fills the theatre with laughter. All in all, Good Night is a Sweet Dreams.