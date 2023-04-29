Teaser of Vishal-starrer Mark Antony Gets 4.5 Million Views In 24 Hours Of Release

The official teaser of Vishal and SJ Suryah-starrer Mark Antony was released on Friday. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is a sci-fi film set in the 80s and the current time with characters time-travelling through phones. The teaser was released by Vijya Thalapathy. So far, the teaser of Mark Antony is gaining positive responses from the critics and the audience as well. It has gained more than 4.5 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Along with the storyline of Mark Antony, the aesthetics and sequences in the teaser, seems to be a whole lot quirky. It is unclear who the hero or villain is. But along with this, the teaser promises that the film might be a fun-filled action thriller for the audience.

Advertisement

In the trailer, gangsters utilise a time machine to revive themselves and take revenge on their adversaries, giving a sneak peek into the world of Mark Antony.

Watch the teaser here:

On Friday, Vishal shared that he met Vijay Thalapathy to show the film’s teaser. The actor also shared a bunch of photos with the Varisu actor. In one of them, both of them can be seen hugging as they meet. Another picture also shows that Vijay is watching the teaser of Mark Anthony on the tablet.

“Happy to have met my dearest Brother and Hero Vijay. Thank you so much for watching my teaser… Always proud to be your fan, GB," penned in the caption of the tweet.

Advertisement

Along with Vishal and SJ Suryah, the film features Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Redin Kingsley, Abhinaya and YG Mahendran. The background music is scored by GV Prakash.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here