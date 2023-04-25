Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th Movie To Be Produced By Super Good Films?

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are always eager to get updates about his upcoming projects. This time, the hot topic is who will produce his 68th, tentatively titled Thalapathy68. Super Good Films, which is a Kollywood Production House, will most probably be the frontrunner to bankroll Thalapathy 68. Actor Jithan Ramesh, the son of Super Good Films producer RB Choudary, recently spoke about this in an interview. He said that Vijay’s movie is likely to be made by Super Good Films after Leo. He mentioned that they are currently listening to stories for the film, and stated that everything is in the initial discussion stage as of now.

This film, if made, will mark the 100th venture of the production house. This probably makes it much more important for them to cast Vijay as the lead, to make their 100th film memorable.

Back in 2022, the younger son of RB Choudary, Jiiva shared his desire to work with Vijay. Jiiva said that Thalapathy Vijay met his father and agreed to work on their company’s 100th production venture. Jiiva also requested his father that he himself wants to have a role in the film, and he will do it for free.

It is also expected that Mythri Movie Makers, another renowned Tollywood Production house, will co-produce this movie. Thalapathy 68 was initially said to be directed by Atlee Kumar and would be the continuation of the director’s Bollywood debut movie Jawan. The Atlee project is expected to be executed after this movie and will be produced by Sun Pictures. Thalapathy 68 will be directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Currently, Vijay is completing his shoot for the movie named Leo. This film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay will be seen with Trisha Krishnan in the film after a long gap in this film.

The enormous success of Super Good Films’ previous movies, including Poove Unakkaga, Love Today, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Thirupachi, and Jilla, has raised anticipation for Thalapathy 68.

