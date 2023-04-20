This Actress, Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Was First Choice For This Vignesh Shivan Film

The 2022 film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, received mixed reviews. Some appreciated the film for good acting performances, while others criticised the idea of normalising cheating on a woman in a relationship. The film is again in the spotlight due to an interview of Vignesh with Galatta Media. He revealed that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not the first choice for Khatija Begum’s role. Vignesh said that it was Trisha Krishnan who was initially selected to play this role. Trisha couldn’t act in the film at that time, and due to this, the project was delayed.

Vignesh said that due to Trisha’s refusal, the film couldn’t be made at that time. He then went on to direct the film Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. Then, he decided to approach Samantha Ruth Prabhu for this role. Initially, she was doubtful about playing that role. Vignesh said that he asked for some time to narrate the story to her. Samantha loved the storyline and agreed to play the role of Khatija.

Advertisement

Vignesh is currently gearing up for his new film, tentatively titled Wikki 6. There are no details about the storyline of this film yet. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Pradeep Ranganathan will essay key roles in this film. Wikki 6 is produced by RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media. It is currently in its pre-production stage.

Earlier, it was reported that Vignesh would direct Ajith Kumar in the film AK 62. There were some reports that Ajith was not satisfied with the script. Reports claimed that he will collaborate with director Magizh Thirumeni, instead of Vignesh for AK 62. These reports were confirmed by the fact that Vignesh removed AK 62 from his Twitter bio.

Vignesh is also waiting for the release of the film Shubh Yatra on April 28. Directed by Manish Saini, Shubh Yatra is a Gujarati film produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh production house Rowdy Pictures. Manish and Amruta Parande have produced this film. Actors Monal Gajjar and Malhar Thakar will essay key roles in Shubh Yatra.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here