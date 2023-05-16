Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018: Everyone Is A Hero To Soon Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018: Everyone Is A Hero has brought a rare sight to the Malayalam Film Industry. The film is having its dream run and is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The film has opened with rave reviews from both critics and the audience. The film has also brought much-needed relief to the industry and theatre owners which has earned more than Rs 90 crore at the worldwide box office.

According to reports, the film has collected Rs 5.6 crore on day 10 taking the collection in Kerala Rs 40.10 crore. With consistent footfall in theatres, it is expected to continue its winning streak at the box office this week as well.

2018 is also the first Malayalam film to achieve this feat, post-pandemic. Coming as it does at the time when The Kerala Story grabbed the nation’s attention with its controversy, people close to the Malayalam film industry are calling 2018: Everyone Is A Hero “the real Kerala story" and not the one that claims to be one.

2018: Everyone Is A Hero is narrated around the stories of humanity triumphing over adversity in the backdrop of the 2018 floods that devastated parts of Kerala.

The lead of the film, Tovino Thomas, volunteered his services for flood relief back in 2018. In the film, he portrays a young man who leaves the Indian Army with a fake medical certificate and redeems himself during the floods.

Along with Tovino Thomas, it also features Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Kunchacko Boban and Aparna Balamurali in prominent roles.

2018 has been bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. The film is the second consecutive blockbuster after the 2022 action-adventure drama Malikappuram featuring Unni Mukundan.