Trailer Of Rohin Venkatesan's Theera Kaadhal Promises Complicated Emotional Drama

Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sshivada-starrer Theera Kaadhal will be released in cinema halls on May 26. Rohin Venkatesan directed the film. Theera Kaadhal’s official trailer was unveiled on May 10 on Think Music India’s Youtube channel. The trailer gives a glimpse of a married man (Jai) who is enjoying his family life with his wife and daughter. The film takes a change when he meets his ex-lover (Aishwarya). Both start meeting each other and Jai also reveals details about his family to her. What happens when Jai’s family comes to know about it forms the core theme of Theera Kaadhal. The trailer has received more than 15, 00, 000 views.

The audience loved the teaser, with some appreciating the dialogues, penned by G.R.Surendarnath. The dialogue, “When we are at a place with someone we like … it turns more beautiful, doesn’t it", was also loved by a user. Another user appreciated Aishwarya’s acting skills. The user commented," Thalaivi is on fire mode, giving back-to-back movies. She is the best, most beautiful and talented actress among current actresses. Love always from Queen Aishwarya Rajesh worldwide fans ️".

Advertisement

The supporting cast of Theera Kaadhal includes child actress Vriddhi Vishal, Amzath Khan, and Abdool Lee. Ravivarman Neelamegam is in charge of the camera, Siddhu Kumar has composed the music, and Prasanna GK is the editor.

Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights of Theera Kaadhal. This movie will be Aishwarya’s fifth outing this year. She has received accolades for her performances in the films released this year. They include Run Baby Run, The Great Indian Kitchen, Soppana Sundari, and Farhana. On the other hand, Jai last acted, in Coffee With Kadhal directed by Sundar C. He will play key roles in his upcoming films Khaki, Lady Superstar 75, and the web series Label.

Sshivada has received praise for her acting prowess in recently released films 2018, Jawanum Mullappoovum and Vallavanukku Vallavan. In addition to these, the actress will also act in projects like Secret Home, Idumbankaari, and Iravaakaalam. Idumbankaari is in the production stage while Iravaakaalam is in the post-production phase. Secret Home is expected to release this year.