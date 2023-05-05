Trisha Krishnan's Childhood Picture Takes Internet By Storm Again

Actress Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday. She is known for her versatile acting skills and phenomenal on-screen presence. On the occasion of her birthday, her childhood pictures have once again taken the internet by storm. In 2020, the actress took a trip down the nostalgic lane and posted her childhood picture which has intrigued the internet yet again.

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a white T-shirt which she paired with blue denim jeans. Fans have praised the actress for her innocence and indelible charm. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Angel face Devil thoughts". Take a look:

However, this is not the first time, the actress quite often shares pictures that become trending. On Thursday, Trisha uploaded a picture in traditional wear and looked breathtaking. She was seen posing in a temple as she looked all glammed up. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and preferred to keep her tresses open to highlight her beauty. Check out the pictures:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr0e3PiphyX/

Trisha Krishnan made her acting debut with the Tamil film Jodi in 1999. However, the actress did not receive much recognition for her role. She then starred in Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002 and emerged as one of the prominent actors in South Indian films. So far, the actress has worked in nearly 60 films.

Trisha is known for films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Krishna: The Power of Indrakeeladri, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and 96. Some of her other noteworthy films include Raangi, Varsham, Yennai Arindhaal, Khatta Meetha, Hey Jude, Sarvam and Abhiyum Naanum. The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2. Now, she is all set to appear in upcoming films including Leo, NBK 108, Ram, Garjanai, Kutrappayirchi and Bhogi, to name a few.

Besides this, the actress was also crowned with the Miss Chennai title in 2000 and earlier won the Miss Salem title in 1999. Trisha also won the title of Miss India Beautiful Smile in 2001.

