'Very Easy To Work With': Director Rajkumar Periasamy On Kamal Haasan

Actor-producer Kamal Haasan will be producing director Rajkumar Periasamy’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SK21. Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the inaugural pooja ceremony was conducted last Friday. Haasan has previously worked with Rajkumar Periasamy in the 2017 popular television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Now, in a recent award function, the filmmaker heaped praises on the legendary Tamil star. Upon being asked how was his experience of directing Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss, Rajkumar had only positive things to say about him.

Lauding the Vikram actor, Rajkumar revealed that Kamal Haasan does not require a director because of his amazing composure and dedication to his work. “He is very easy to work with as compared to others I have worked with so far," shared the filmmaker. Rajkumar further emphasised Kamal Haasan’s sweet and gentle personality, along with his ability to understand the new generation.

There were hardly any delays on the film sets when Kamal Haasan was present, as he made sure that the film team did not suffer any hindrance when he was present. Despite speaking of the importance of hard work and dedication everywhere he went, Rajkumar noted that not once did the 68-year-old was all serious and no fun. Rajkumar’s words have even made fans assume that perhaps Bigg Boss was directed by Haasan himself.

Speaking of SK21, the film is produced under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International. It is reported that Sivakarthikeyan will come before the audience in a never-before-seen avatar, leaving them stupefied. The film started rolling on May 5 and will be shot over two months. Out of the various shooting locations, SK21 will be exclusively filmed in the snowy lands of Kashmir as well.

Sources further claimed that SK21 will revolve around patriotism. The music will be crooned by GV Prakash. This will be the first time that Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi will be paired opposite each other, making the film all the more exciting. Further details of the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial are kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the sequel of his blockbuster 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, Indian 2 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Manobala and Samuthirakani in key roles.