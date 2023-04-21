Viduthalai Song Kaattumalli’s Video Out; Ilaiyaraaja’s Music Impresses Fans

A heart-melting video of the song Kaattumalli from the hit Tamil film Viduthalai Part-1 was released recently. The song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and is receiving a great response from the audience. Viduthalai Part-1 is directed by the National Award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The film is currently enjoying a successful run in theatres. The period crime drama also has Makkal Selvan, played by Vijay Sethupathi in a brief cameo, and music by Ilaiyaraaja. The film stars Soori and Bhavani Sre.

Ilaiyaraaja who has sung Kaattumalli in the film Viduthalai Part 1 along with Ananya Bhat has also penned the lyrics of the song. It is currently at the top of the charts. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is being showered with praise and admiration from all corners for developing yet another memorable melody.

Viduthalai marks the first time Vetrimaaran has teamed up with Ilaiyaraaja, and their collaboration has started off on a strong note. All eyes are now on what the duo has planned for the film’s sequel, which is expected to come out in cinemas.

Fans of Viduthalai, which is continuing its winning streak, are hoping Vetrimaaran will deliver a sequel that will be even more engrossing and compelling than the first.

With the release of the movie in Tamil Nadu in 2023, Red Giant Movies experienced their third consecutive box office victory. Prior releases included Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in January and Kavin’s Dada in February. All eyes will now be on the sequel, which will continue the story of the first instalment. Fans and critics have credited Vetrimaaran, Ilaiyaraaja, Soori, and Vijay Sethupathi for their contributions to Viduthalai Part-1’s success.

