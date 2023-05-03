Vidya Balan Approached To Act Opposite Kamal Haasan In His Next: Reports

Kamal Haasan will be collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next film, tentatively titled KH234. Fans are excited about the upcoming project as the veteran director and actor will be collaborating after 35 years. They last worked together in Nayangan and it is also said that KH234 is important for the director. Now there are reports which suggest that Vidya Balan has been approached to essay the role of the female lead in the film.

Reportedly, the offer was first given to Nayanthara and Trisha Krishnan but the actresses were not able to agree for the film. However, the official confirmation of the female lead is still awaited.

The film’s announcement was made in November, last year. Kamal Haasan shared the motion poster of the untitled film and penned the caption, “Here we go again! KH234"

The film’s music will be scored by AR Rahman. KH234 is being bankrolled by the home banner of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raj Kamal Film International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. The team is also aiming for theatrical release in 2024.

Vidya Balan made her Tamil film debut with Ajith Kumar in the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Indian 2 helmed by S Shankar. The team completed its South Africa schedule last month and it is expected to be wrapped by May. Rakul Preet Singh and Samuthirakani will also be seen as the parallel lead in the film. It also has Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Indian 2 is the sequel of the 1996 film Indian featuring Kamal Haasan in the dual role of father and son. The storyline of the film revolves around a person who works to eliminate corruption from the system by killing corrupt bureaucrats. The film is slated to release in October this year.

