Vikram On Missing Mani Ratnam's Bombay: 'I Goofed Up, Cried For 2 Months'

Ponniyin Selvan: 2, the second instalment of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, was released in theatres today. Fans can’t keep calm about the conclusion of the story of Cholas. The hype around the movie has been great due to the first part being grand and engaging. During the recent promotional events, Chiyaan Vikram talked about the director and his collaborations with him.

At a Chennai event, all cast members talked about how close they had become to each other and how they bonded over the course of the past three years. The cast members got emotional, and Vikram talked about the way he made friends for life and could talk about anything with any one of them for hours.

Vikram opened up about the opportunity to work with filmmaker Mani Ratnam twice in the course of the past 15 years. His first collaboration with the director was for the 2010 film Raavan.

Advertisement

Vikram said, “And… nobody handles love the way he [Mani Ratnam] does; nobody makes songs the way he does. So, it’s always been my dream to be in his film. I had earlier said that I’d want to be introduced on a bike, wearing glares, but instead, I got introduced on a horse, which is even better, in a Mani Ratnam film with romance, though I don’t get it – it’s unrequited love in both films (Ravanan and Ponniyin Selvan)."

In another interview, Vikram revealed how missing out on the 1995 film Bombay made him so emotional that he used to wake up every morning and cry for two months. “And when it didn’t fall through - It didn’t happen because I goofed up, of course. Almost for the next two months, I used to wake up in the morning and I will break down. It was that bad. Because my dream to work with him was so bad.Because my dream to work with him was so bad. So when he again approached me - what more I can ask for!! Every minute and second I work with him - in every shot - I realised why I wanted to work with him. And when I see myself on screen, I realised that he has made me do things that I never thought I would do," Vikram concluded.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here