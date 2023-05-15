Vishal Krishna And SJ Surya's Mark Antony To Release On July 28? Details Inside

Vishal Krishna and SJ Surya’s much-awaited movie Mark Antony has been doing the rounds on social media ever since it was announced. Fans were really excited to know more about the film. And the makers have now surprised the viewers and confirmed the release date of the movie. According to the latest reports, Mark Antony is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The teaser for Mark Antony was released recently, and it received a great response from the fans. Due to its unique teaser, the movie has created huge expectations among viewers.

Mark Antony revolves around the theme of time travel. The recently dropped teaser shows the actors appear to be travelling through time to exact revenge on one another. The retro look of the actors is already a hit and has received immense appreciation from the audience. However, watching the teaser, it is still unclear who is the hero or villain of the film. But apart from this, the teaser promises that the film will be a fun-filled action thriller for the audience. Take a look at the teaser video:

Mark Antony is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and features Ritu Varma as the female lead. The star cast also includes Selvaraghavan, Abhinaya Sunil and Y Gee Mahendra, to name a few. While GV Prakash composed the music for the film, Abinandhan Ramanujam has done the cinematography.

Vishal Krishna was last seen in the action thriller film Laththi, written and directed by A Vinoth Kumar, marking his directorial debut. The film was produced by Ramana and Nandha Durairaj of Rana Productions.

After Mark Antony, Vishal will be seen in the action thriller detective film Thupparivaalan 2. This film is the sequel to the 2017 film Thupparivaalan and also stars Prasanna and Ashya in pivotal roles.