What Karthi Said After Watching Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Farhana

Aishwarya Rajesh’s recently released Tamil film Farhana has opened to good reviews at the box office from critics. Nelson Venkatesan’s directorial revolves around the life of a Muslim woman who hails from a conservative family and tries to earn a living by joining a private bank’s customer care after the family’s financial condition gets unstable due to her child’s ill health, but soon she realises that danger is lurking around the corner as she continues to work.

The suspense thriller has been receiving good reactions from the audience as well. Now Karthi has watched the film and gave his review as well.

“The economy and the communication technology puts a lot of pressure on our relationships. Farhana captures the entire experience intensely. Beautiful dialogues. Great performance by Aishwarya Rajesh, Jithan Ramesh, Selvaraghavan and Kitty sir. Congratulations Nelson Venkatesan and team," Karthi wrote in his tweet.

Even Aishwarya Rajesh reacted to the sweet tweet for her film and said, “Thank u so much, sir."

Even Soorarai Pottru fame Suriya has also reacted to the positive response to the film and congratulated the team. “Wishing the best Dream Warrior Pictures and Team Farhana led by Aishwarya Rajesh- hearing good things, may the film turn out to be loved by all Nelson Venkatesan and SR Prabhu (Sic)," He said in his tweet.

Aishwarya Rajesh has expressed gratitude after receiving an overwhelming response. “Thank u so so much for the overwhelming response for Farhana… I can’t thank you enough for the response I have been hearing truly means a lot… If u haven’t watched please do watch it with your family and friends," she said.

According to News18’s review, Nelson Venkatesh has shown the realistic reflection of a woman who lives with her father, husband and family through the character of Farhana. In particular, their expectations, moods and longings are imprinted in the mind in some places as visuals and in some places in the film.

Apart from Aishwarya Rajesh, Farhana features Selvaraghavan, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol, Aishwarya Dutta and Kitty among others in significant roles.