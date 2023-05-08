What Mohan G Said About The Kerala Story And Ponniyin Selvan Franchise

Controversial film The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, was released on May 5 and earned mixed reviews. While some praised the film, others have criticised it for manipulating the facts to suit a certain agenda. The latest to share his opinion is director Mohan G. He spoke about the film at a fun fair programme organised in a private school located in Orikkai near Kanchipuram. Mohan said that he has seen the trailer of The Kerala Story but not the film. Still, Mohan feels that it is wrong to criticise the film before watching it. The director said that the court will not ban a film that has been cleared by the censor board. He added that the government has the authority to ban a film. The Bakasuran director said that there can be some loopholes in a religion but it is not right to insult it. Mohan said that if The Kerala Story has disgraced a particular religion, he will criticise the film. But, the director said that he will support the producer and director if they stated the facts in the film.

Mohan also put forth his views on the Ponniyin Selvan franchise directed by Mani Ratnam. He said that Ponniyin Selvan’s plotline revolves entirely around a woman (Nandhini) which is not correct. Due to this loophole, Mohan said that it doesn’t matter if Ponniyin Selvan has a lot of good elements. According to the filmmaker, the franchise should have focused more on the warfare strategies and lifestyle of the Chola Empire. Mohan said that then it could have been placed in the category of films like Thillana Moganambal.

Advertisement

He also criticised the novel Ponniyin Selvan, written by the author Ramaswamy Krishnamurthy, known as Kalki. The Ponniyin Selvan franchise is based on this novel. The filmmaker said that didn’t like the novel as it is a work of imagination. He also said that it is said to see facts from history being projected wrongly on the screen.

On the work front, Mohan last directed the film Bakasuran, which was released on February 17. Bakasuran received mixed reviews.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here