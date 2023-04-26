When Will Captain Miller Shooting Resume? Producer TG Thyagarajan Answers

Tamil star Dhanush’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next. Currently, he is working on the action-period drama film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film’s final leg of the shoot was expected to be wrapped up in another few weeks, but then it came to an abrupt halt. Captain Miller was being majorly shot on a set constructed in the forest region of Tenkasi district (Tamil Nadu).

The film’s team earlier faced a problem with exploding a heavy bomb in the forest region that comes under Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) buffer zone. Currently, the shooting of the film has been temporarily suspended due after the district administration did not get permission from the fire and forest department. Now, the producer of Captain Miller, TG Thyagarajan has spoken about this exclusively with News 18 Tamil. He also said that they have not violated any rules.

“Captain Miller movie’s shooting location is not owned by the forest department. We have set up and shot 85 acres from 9 privates. Those 85 acres is uncultivable land. We have obtained permission from the panchayat and police to shoot at that location," said TG Thyagarajan.

He further added, “Also, shooting was done with proper permission. This problem has arisen at the instigation of an individual. I don’t want to say his name. Officers have searched the area. Captain Miller’s shooting will definitely start with good results. The workers are demanding to shoot in Tamil Nadu."

MDMK Keezhapavur Union Councilor Rama Udayasuriyan earlier told a portal that the film crew had illegally constructed a wooden bridge across the Chenkulam Canal, in the protection zone of Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) near Mattalambarai village, damaging its banks and disturbing wildlife.

The violation was discovered when Public Works Department (PWD) officials inspected the canal, which supplies water to about 15 ponds from the Old Courtallam waterfall. The Counselor added that the film unit had built a mega set in the KMTR buffer zone without permission.

Whether the matter goes far or gets settled soon, we will have to wait and see

