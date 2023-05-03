Why MG Ramachandran Always Wore A White Fur Cap

MG Ramachandran dominated Tamil films from the 1940s until the 70s. His memorable performances in Malaikkallan (1954), and Alibabavum 40 Thirudargalum (1955) are still remembered by the audience. Apart from great acting skills, a white fur cap also constituted one of the identifying features of the late actor. He was seen with that cap on almost every occasion.

His fans were always curious to know why the veteran actor always wore that cap. The reason behind this is associated with his film Adimai Penn directed by K Shankar. One of the shooting schedules of Adimai Penn was being filmed in Jaipur and MGR was provided with a white fur to save himself from the dry climate. He kept wearing that cap on other occasions as well and gradually, it became his identity.

Apart from the cap, dark shades and a Seiko watch were also part of his identity. When the actor died on December 24, 1987, he was laid to rest at Marina Beach with these accessories. Adimai Penn was a box office success and completed 54 years of release on May 1. Director Shankar won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award under the best film category for the film and the music composer KV Mahadevan also won this award under the best music director category.

According to the reports, MGR acted in films even though he was diagnosed with a kidney ailment. The late actor once told a portal that there was no question of retirement. Some of the other films in which MGR essayed lead roles were Sathi Leelavathi (1936), Manthiri Kumari (1950), Malaikallan (1954) and Thirudathe (1961). Malaikallan was the highest-grosser when it was released and was remade in five languages.

Apart from a successful career in acting, MGR also tried his hand at politics. He started his political career with Congress and later joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. In 1972, he established his political party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

