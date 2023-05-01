'Will Be Back Soon': Actor Sivakarthikeyan Takes Break From Twitter

Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan has made a mark in the South film industry with some impressive performances over the last few years. The actor has always used social media to keep his fans up to date on his personal and professional life. He recently made headlines when he revealed that he will be taking a break from Twitter. Yes, you read it right.

On April 30, the actor tweeted about the same and wrote, “My dear brothers and sisters, I am taking a break from Twitter for a while. Take care and I will be back soon. PS: All updates on the films will be shared here by my team." Check out his Tweet here:

The news that Sivakarthikeyan was taking a break from social media came as a surprise to his fans. Fans of the actor have expressed their desire for him to return soon. One of the fans said, “Come back soon bro," and another wrote, “We’re waiting for #Maaveeran #Ayalaan." Other tweets read, “Take care buddy," “Take care, Anna," and “Hope this break is for the RKFI project training in Mumbai… I’ll see you in the post-training look na."

Sivakarthikeyan made his feature film debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Marina. Since then, the actor has received widespread recognition from fans. He has appeared in films such as 3, Maan Karate, Remo, Kanaa, Mr Local, Namma Veettu Pillai, and others.

The actor was most recently seen in the film Prince which was directed by KV Anudeep. He will next be seen in Ashwin Madonne’s Maaveeran. The female lead is played by Aditi Shankar, and the antagonist is played by Mysskin. He also has a Diwali 2023 release with Ayalaan, in which he co-stars with Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Ravikumar, a debutante. SK 21, directed by Desingh Periasamy, is also in the works for Sivakarthikeyan in which Sai Pallavi will play the female lead in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan. The film started production last week.

