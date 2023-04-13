Tamil Director N Lingusamy Sentence To 6 Months Imprisonment In Cheque Bounce Case

Tamil filmmaker N Lingusamy is known for his hit films like Aanandham, Run, Paiyaa and Sandagozgi. He has been sentenced to six months in jail in a cheque fraud case by a Chennai court on Thursday.

After the judgment, Lingusamy also issued a statement regarding the judgment on Twitter, and said that he will seek justice from the higher court.

His statement, which is in Tamil, loosely translates to, “The dispute is between PVP capitals and our production house Thirrupathi Brothers Film Media Private Limited. The honourable court ruled today on the petition they have filed. We will appeal against this order and legally face the issue."

In 2022, PVP Capitals had filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother N Subash Chandra Bose in a Rs 1.03 crore cheque bounce case.

According to the reports, the brothers had borrowed money from the financial firm PVP Capital Limited in 2014; but when they tried to return the loan, their cheque bounced, following this the firm filed a case against them. The brothers own the production house, Thirrupathi Brothers.

Subsequently, a metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet, Chennai, sentenced Lingusamy to six months’ imprisonment for the case. The order was issued on August 22 last year, but Lingusamy had filed an appeal. The Madras Principal Sessions Court on April 12 upheld the 6-month jail sentence awarded by the Saidapet court.

It is worth noting that the last few years have been very troublesome for Lingusamy as his productions have not performed well at the box office and he ended up facing financial problems.

N Lingusamy’s last directorial film was the bilingual film Warrior with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni. The film was a commercial and critical debacle. Krithi Shetty essayed the role of the leading lady in the film.

