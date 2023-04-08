Teaser Of Director Shaji Kailas' Horror Film Hunt Released

With the upcoming Bhavana Menon-starring film Hunt, renowned director Shaji Kailas is prepared to once again delve into the world of horror. According to the recently released teaser, the movie will give viewers a spine-tingling experience. The teaser has been released by the official account of Friday Matinee on Twitter.

The story of Hunt is set in a hospital and Bhavana Menon plays a nurse who is on a quest to solve a puzzling case that has some supernatural components. This time, Shaji tries something different, and it will undoubtedly be exciting for the audience to find out what the director has in store for them. For all the right reasons, moviegoers have high expectations for his horror thriller Hunt.

The script for Hunt was written by Nikhil Anand, who is best known for the movie Matchbox. The horror thriller also represents Shaji and Bhavana’s long-awaited reunion.

In addition to Bhavana, many other talented actors will have significant roles in Hunt, including Renji Panicker, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Nandu, Vijayakumar and Ajmal Ameer. Bhavana’s last film appearance was in Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu which sadly didn’t do well at the box office.

A few months back, the director chose to make the filming memorable by planning a success party for his movie Alone on the Hunt sets. On social media, a photo of the Hunt cast and crew enjoying their success surfaced. At the event, actors Bhavana Menon, Athi Ravi, Rahul Madhav, Vinu Mohan, Ajmal Amir and Chanthu Nath as well as Hunt’s producer K Radhakrishnan were present.

We have everything you need if you haven’t seen Alone yet. The plot of Alone centres on a man named Kalidas who becomes stranded while travelling from Coimbatore to Kerala due to the pandemic lockdown. The movie has received praise from Mohanlal fans who consider it to be one of the best projects they have seen the actor work on with director Shaji. The movie, however, was not well-received by critics, who dubbed it the worst in Mohanlal’s career. Critics claim that Lalettan, as Mohanlal is more commonly known, fell short of portraying his role perfectly. According to critics, even actor Prithviraj overacted in Alone.

