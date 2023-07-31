Tejasswi Prakash Exudes Effortless Glam in Chic Casuals As She Goes Out And About in Town

Tejasswi Prakash has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Time and again, the actress makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Having said that, the actress was recently spotted in the city. The Naagin actress was seen outside a plush cafe.

Tejasswi looked effortlessly glam. She kept it comfy and casual in a yellow crop top which she teamed with a pair of white trousers. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and long wavy locks tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Have a look at the photos:

Tejasswi Prakash enjoys a massive fan following. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra also hit headlines frequently. Both don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too. Recently, the two stars also appeared together on Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.