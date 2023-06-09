Tejasswi Prakash Greets Fans, Celebrates Birthday In Advance On Sets Of Naagin 6; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash, who is set to ring in her birthday on June 10, has started receiving birthday wishes already. Fans are thronging the last picture she posted with wishes and some are also dropping by the sets pf her TV show. One user wrote, “Happiest Birthday To You TP!! ✨❤️ you’re such an inspiration to so many people out there! you’ve already achieved so much in such young age because of your constant hardwork and i wish you achieve a lot more this year! continue to shine! here’s wishing you all the happiness and success this year! you deserve all the good things in life! enjoy your day Best Girl!"

In fact, birthday celebrations have already begun on the sets of Naagin 6. The popular actress celebrated her birthday in advance with the paparazzi outside her sets. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi can be seen in a robe and a heavy maangtika as she makes her way of the vanity van to cut the cakes that were laid out for her. Check out the video here:

As paps wished her a happy birthday, she kept confirming that her birthday, in fact, is tomorrow. Fans who had brought in the cakes for their favourite actress were overjoyed when she greeted them warmly, appreciated the gesture and said, “How sweets, guys".

Meanwhile, when beau Karan Kundrra was asked whose birthday it is tomorrow, he jokingly said, “Meri chachi ka (My aunt’s)."