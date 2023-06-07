Tejasswi Prakash Rocks A Skirt Suit In Her Recent Photos; Fans Drop Birthday Wishes In Advance

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to impress all with her stunning pictures on social media. Each time she drops a photo or video on Instagram, she leaves her fans gasping for breath. Only recently, the Naagin 6 actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she sported a printed, mint-hued skirt suit that she paired with a white tank top and nude sky-high heels. She captioned it, “Endless summer".

Tejasswi, who is set to ring in her birthday on June 10, has started receiving birthday wishes already. One user, taking to the comments section, wrote, “Happiest Birthday To You TP!! ✨❤️ you’re such an inspiration to so many people out there! you’ve already achieved so much in such young age because of your constant hardwork and i wish you achieve a lot more this year! continue to shine! here’s wishing you all the happiness and success this year! you deserve all the good things in life! enjoy your day Best Girl!"

Many even referred to her as bhabhi (sister-in-law) and wrote, “Advance happy birthday bhabhi".

Check out the post here: